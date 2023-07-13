scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: 'We didn't get the total we were expecting', admits Harmanpreet after 4-wicket loss

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 13 (IANS) After losing third and final T20I to Bangladesh by four wickets, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the batting collapse in the middle prevented them from reaching the total they were expecting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Despite Harmanpreet top-scoring with 40 and looking as the only Indian batter to apply herself to the slow conditions, the visitors suffered a horror slump from 91/3 to 102/9, losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs, as Bangladesh chased it down with 10 balls to spare.

“On this wicket, we need to depend on singles. Our batting collapsed; we could not get even six runs an over. The five overs were the game-changer. We did not get the total we were expecting,” said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indian skipper also appreciated Bangladesh for their alertness in chasing and not allowing India to break free.

“Bangladesh looked aware today, the way they were batting. Lots of learning that we will take. They did not give us a single chance to take the game away. We need to stay positive and see what can be done.

Their (Bangladesh) young bowlers did not give us anything. One more girl, she bowled well today (Rabeya). Not only (Minnu) Mani, Jemi (Rodrigues) also bowled today. It’s a great opportunity and we are getting a new bowler who is keen to bowl,” added Harmanpreet, who was named Player of the Series.

Despite the loss, India took the T20I series 2-1. They will now play Bangladesh in three ODIs at the same venue, starting from July 16.

“This (upcoming ODI series) will be a low-scoring tournament. We need to keep rotating the strike, and focus on the dot balls. We need to set up long-term goals. Let’s see how we plan for the next three games,” said Harmanpreet.

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was pleased with how the bowlers, mainly Rabeya Khana and Sultana Khatun, stepped up in the match against India.

“Before the ODI series, we needed momentum, and today how we bowled, it is going to give us that. They (bowlers) showed character.

After the last match (which Bangladesh lost by eight runs), everyone was confident. We know what we are capable of. We need to keep our positive cricket. Was very confident of our team, and I know their potential. We are capable of beating good teams,” said Sultana.

Opener Shamima Sultana, who was named Player of the Match for anchoring Bangladesh’s chase with a 46-ball 42, said,”We tried to work on the smaller mistakes (from the second match), tried to take the singles and doubles and rotate the strike.”

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta to release commercial AI model like ChatGPT, Bard
Next article
When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film
This May Also Interest You
News

When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film

Technology

Meta to release commercial AI model like ChatGPT, Bard

News

'It's a vulnerable time,' says Reese Witherspoon on her divorce from Tim Toth

News

Craig Mazin says, he is 'philosophically aligned' to WGA

Sports

Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters FC from Mumbai City FC

Sports

3rd T20I: Spinners, Shamima hand Bangladesh consolation victory over India

News

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon call 'Oppenheimer' the 'biggest story of their lives'

Technology

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off 225 employees in fresh round

Sports

Cricket Ireland confirms departure of Nathan Hauritz from spin-bowling coach role

Technology

Your canine friends can now pave way for cancer cure in humans

News

Nitesh Tiwari speaks on 'unfulfilled' wish, inspiration behind 'Bawaal'

Technology

Tesla car for Rs 20 lakh in India still a distant dream, say experts

News

Manish Raisinghan joins cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket on return to the format against Sri Lanka

News

Kajol believes everyone should voice their opinion

News

Jonah Hill's attorneys deny Alexa Nikolas' claims of the actor kissing her without consent

Sports

Ashes: 'I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner', says Ponting over debate on veteran opener's selection

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner', says Ponting on opener's selection debate

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US