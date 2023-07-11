scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bengaluru FC in Group C as 24 teams divided into six groups for 132nd Durand Cup

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) The 24 teams in the fray for the 132nd Durand Cup football competition to be held in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar, have been divided into six groups of four each with defending champion Bengaluru FC clubbed with two popular Kerala sides Kerala Blasters and 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala in Group C alongside Indian Air Force as fourth team.

Of the six groups, three (A, B and C) of them being played in Kolkata which will be the only host city with multiple venues. Kolkata will also host the final at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on September 3.

While most of the Group D and Group E games, barring two, have been slotted in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium while Kokrajhar’s SAI centre ground, the newest host city venue, will host a total of nine games, including one of the four quarterfinal games.

The 132nd Durand Cup, which will be played from August 3 to September 3, sees the return of foreign participation after a gap of 27 years with the Bangladesh Service team placed in Group A while the second foreign team is placed in Group E.

The six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the knockout quarterfinal stage. In the 131st edition, Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri led Bengaluru FC, to win their maiden Durand Cup crown, defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final, played at the VYBK, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

Among the most exciting group matches to be played in Kolkata will be the famous Kolkata derby between reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and arch-rivals East Bengal. The other teams in Group A are Roundglass Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army Team.

The other local giant Mohammedan Sporting, are in Group B, alongside ISL sides Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC with Indian Navy as the fourth team in Group B.

Guwahati local ISL side North East United FC also play at home in Group D alongside twice ISL runners-up FC Goa, while another popular side from the North-East, Shillong Lajong FC, making their Durand Cup debut and a surprise entry team complete the group.

Group E also features two ISL sides, Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC, grouped with Delhi FC, who have been newly promoted to the second division I-League this year and the service team of Nepal, Tribhuvan Army Football Club.

Group F, to be played in Kokrajhar, features the local Bodoland Team, also making a debut in the tournament this year, rubbing shoulders against the likes of Super Cup champions Odisha FC and I-League side Rajasthan United FC. The Indian Army team completes Group F.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas
Next article
China announces strong table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka sail into quarterfinals

Sports

District police, administrators meet to discuss high-level security for MotoGP Bharat

Sports

Badminton: PM Modi, others hail Lakshya Sen for winning first title of the season

Sports

China announces strong table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and his partner reach pre-quarters in men's doubles

Sports

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev, Rybakina reach quarterfinals as Lehecka, Haddad Maia retire

Sports

SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran

Sports

Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

Sports

World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Sports

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

Sports

Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals

Sports

Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US