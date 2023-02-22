scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bengaluru Open: Ramkumar enters doubles quarter-finals

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb (IANS) Indias Ramkumar Ramanathan along with his Italian partner Francesco Maestrelli stormed into the doubles quarter-finals of the Bengaluru Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Ramkumar and Maestrelli etched a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia at the KSLTA courts. Sinclair and Zekic had replaced Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar after the Indians withdrew from the event.

The India duo of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth also booked their berth in the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriots SD Prajwal Dev and Parikshit Somani.

Another India player Arjun Kadhe in the company of Max Neuchrist of Austria also reached the last eight, as the No 4 seeded pair defeated Petr Nouza and Andrew Paulson of Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Meanwhile in the singles, top seeded Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei moved into the quarter-finals with a hard-fought win over fellow countryman Yu Hsiou Hsu. Tseng won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) to assure himself a quarterfinals place.

There was an upset on the day as France’s Harold Mayot defeated third seeded Ryan Peniston, a world number 145, of Britain in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

–IANS

cs/

Previous article
Shooter Aishwary Tomar wins men's 3P gold as India consolidate top position
Next article
Doyen of Mohiniattam Dr Kanak Rele passes away, last rites held with full state honours (2nd Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US