London, Jan 18 (IANS) Brentford have completed the signing of Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, the Premier League club said. The left-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Manchester United, making 12 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Reguilon will provide cover at left-back for Frank as both Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are sidelined with injuries.

The 27-year-old defender has made 61 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs and Man Utd since joining in 2020 from Real Madrid, keeping 13 clean sheets and providing eight goal contributions.

On the international stage, Reguilon made his debut for Spain in 2020, registering an assist in a 4-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Ukraine. He has earned a further five caps for his country since then.

