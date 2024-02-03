scorecardresearch
Britain dominates diving mixed team event at World Aquatics Championships

By Agency News Desk

Doha, Feb 3 (IANS) Britain made a splash on Friday at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, as they secured gold in the mixed team event, marking a strong start to their diving campaign.

Thomas Daley, Andrea Spendolini Sirieix, Scarlett Mew Jensen, and Daniel Goodfellow showcased exceptional teamwork, accumulating a total of 421.65 points to clinch the victory, with Mexico and Australia settling for silver and bronze respectively, Xinhua reported.

In other diving highlights, Australia’s Alysha Koloi emerged triumphant in the women’s 1m springboard. The 22-year-old collected an impressive 260.50 points. Britain’s Grace Reid finished second with 257.25, followed by Maha Eissa from Egypt, who claimed her country’s first diving medal at the world championships.

China, the reigning champions in both events last year in Fukuoka, Japan, did not participate in these two events this time.

