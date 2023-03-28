Broken thumb keeps Marquez out of Argentina Moto GP

Madrid (Spain), March 27 (IANS) Six-time Moto GP world champion Marc Marquez will miss the Argentina GP after breaking a bone in his right hand in the first race of the season on Sunday.

Marquez broke the first metacarpal bone in his right hand after his accident, which saw him collide with Jorge Martin in the Portugal GP, and had an operation in the Hospital Ruber International in Madrid on Monday.

The operation, which saw two screws inserted into the pilot’s thumb, went well, but Marquez and his Repsol Honda team confirmed on social media that he will not compete in the second race of the season, so he can “concentrate fully” on his recovery.

“Everything happened because the front wheel blocked in the fourth corner of the race,” explained Marquez, who accepted full responsibility for his crash with Martin.

“I feel really bad. It is a serious mistake and I have been penalized with a double ‘long-lap’ in the Argentina GP, which I accept and respect, and I completely agree with it, but I have to learn from it and continue,” he commented after the race on Sunday.

