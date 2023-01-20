scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bundesliga: Bayern sign goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

By News Bureau

Berlin (Germany), Jan 20 (IANS) Yann Sommer will fill the gap of injured goalie Manuel Neuer after putting pen to paper on a deal with the Bavarians until June 2025, the German giants confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.

After a long back and forth, Bayern Munich eventually signed Monchengladbach’s custodian Sommer, who replaces Neuer with immediate effect for the time being. Neuer suffered a leg fracture during a skiing trip back in December and will be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to my new role at FC Bayern. It’s a big club with power, we’ve often played against each other. I know about the enormous quality and appeal of this club. I’m proud to be part of FC Bayern now. We have big tasks ahead of us,” Sommer told the club’s official homepage.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper is part of Switzerland’s national team, the “Nati”, and showed his skills several times at the 2022 World Cup. Sommer joined Monchengladbach from FC Basel in 2014 and made overall 272 Bundesliga appearances, reports Xinhua.

“Yann Sommer is a valuable reinforcement for us because he has a lot of international experience and knows the Bundesliga for many years. He has everything he needs to contribute to our success right away. We are sure that we can achieve our goals with Yann Sommer,” Bayern Munich’s chairman Oliver Kahn said.

Bayern’s new arrival received jersey No. 27 and will encounter Leipzig at the curtain raiser of Bundesliga’s second half of the season.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Australian Open: Pegula, Gauff and Swiatek cruise through to the fourth round
Next article
India penalised 60% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI win over New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls (Ld)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US