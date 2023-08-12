scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Canadian Open: Rybakina outlasts Kasatkina in marathon quarter-finals

By Agency News Desk

Montreal (Canada), Aug 12 (IANS) No.3 seed Elena Rybakina saved a match point while overcoming No.10 seed Daria Kasatkina in a nearly three-and-a-half-hour long thrilling quarter-finals at the Canadian Open, here.

No.3 seed Elena Rybakina saved one match point during a marathon late-night victory over No.10 seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the Omnium Banque Nationale semifinals.

Rybakina prevailed 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(8) over Kasatkina after 3 hours and 27 minutes of play in their quarterfinal classic on late Friday night. The match ended just five minutes before the clock struck 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

On a day where four of the five preceding matches were three-setters which lasted over two hours, this final match of the day was the lengthiest by far. It currently ranks as one of the 10 longest matches of this season.

With this, Rybakina has now won all four of her WTA 1000 quarterfinals in 2023. She has won 22 matches at WTA 1000 events this year, which leads all players in 2023.

The 24-year old Rybakina is also this season’s tour leader in aces. She struck seven more against Kasatkina to bring her total for the year up to 370.

Both Rybakina and Kasatkina broke serve 10 times in the closely-contested encounter, but it is Rybakina who moves on to a semifinal showdown against No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova. Samsonova has won both of their previous meetings, including a tussle in Montreal two years ago.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list
Next article
Malaysia seeks $2 million in damages from pop band 1975 for protesting their LGBTQ laws
This May Also Interest You
News

Malaysia seeks $2 million in damages from pop band 1975 for protesting their LGBTQ laws

News

Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale

Health & Lifestyle

Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk: Study

Sports

Domestic cricket: Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha from Delhi, Nitish Rana applies for NOC

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna wishes son Rocco Ritchie a happy b'day as he turns 23

Sports

England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich on four-year deal

News

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was ‘kabab mai haddi’ in Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl love story

Technology

ADIF hails Delhi HC decision, says ‘it is significant blow to Google’

News

'Jailer' surpasses Rs 100 crore on opening with lifetime gross estimated to be over Rs 500 crore

Sports

Canadian Open: Tommy Paul upsets Alcaraz, ends 14-match winning streak

News

Lizzo slams rumours of split with boyfriend Myke Wright amid ongoing lawsuit

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Ho Tayyar Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for Asia Cup; Tanzid, Shamim get maiden ODI call-ups

News

Kevin Costner is an 'awesome dad' as he takes daughter to Taylor Swift concert amid divorce

Fashion n Lifestyle

'I never compromise on my commitment to fitness,' says Arjun Bijlani as he works out on sets

Technology

India sees 27% growth in organ transplants but more need to be done: Experts

Feature

Top 10 songs to ignite the flame of patriotism this Independence Day

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US