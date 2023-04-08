scorecardresearch
Candreva's late equaliser stuns Inter Milan

By Agency News Desk

Rome, April 8 (IANS) Inter Milan’s long-awaited victory was ruined by Antonio Candreva as the ex-Inter player’s stunner in the dying minutes helped Salernitana draw the Nerazzurri 1-1 in Serie A.

Inter conceded three consecutive league defeats before Friday’s game and were winless in their previous five fixtures, reports Xinhua.

The away side broke the deadlock in the opening minutes when a long ball nodded by Romelu Lukaku went into the path of Robin Gosens, who hit in a first-time volley.

Inter were utterly dominant but wasteful for the rest of the game, as Nicolo Barella and Lukaku saw their attempts rattle the woodwork, while Salernitana punished them before the whistle when Candreva’s seeming cross from the right flank looped over Andre Onana.

Inter remain fourth but could fall out of the Champions League zone after this weekend.

AC Milan were stalled by Empoli to a goalless tie. Despite their 70 percent ball-possession, the Rossoneri couldn’t find the net. Olivier Giroud thought he had scored the last-gasp winner in the stoppage time but it was canceled out due to a handball.

Also on Friday, leaders Napoli beat Lecce 2-1 thanks to Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s header and an own goal from the opposites.

–IANS

cs

