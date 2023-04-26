scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Castellanos scores four as Girona thrash Real Madrid

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, April 26 (IANS) Valentin Castellano had a night he will never forget as he scored four goals in Girona’s 4-2 humiliation of Real Madrid in La Liga.

The striker put Girona ahead with a powerful header in the 12th minute, after a fine cross from Miguel Gutierrez, whom Madrid sold to the Catalan club in the summer, reports Xinhua.

His second goal came 12 minutes later after he beat Eder Militao to a long ball and fired past Andriy Lunin, who played in goal for Madrid after Thibaut Courtois was affected by a stomach bug.

Vinicius Jr pulled a goal back for Real Madrid, which was at close to full strength, in the 34th minute, but Castellanos completed his hat-trick early in the second half after a cross from Ivan Martin, and he netted his fourth of the game in the 62nd minute with another unstoppable header.

Lucas Vazquez netted a late consolation for Real Madrid, but the result once again highlights how Carlo Ancelotti’s side is focused on Europe and the Copa del Rey, although the coach apologized for the display in his post-game press conference.

Fourth-placed Real Sociedad had to withstand a lot of pressure in the second half away to fifth-place Betis, but held on for a draw that keeps them six points clear of their nearest rival for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The visitors had the best of the first half, but Betis reacted well, and Sergio Canales was inches away from a winner, only for his shot to go just over the bar.

Betis could slip to seventh depending on Villarreal and Athletic Club Bilbao’s results on Thursday.

Osasuna won 1-0 away to Cadiz, heightening the home side’s relegation worries. Both teams had chances in the game, but Ruben Garcia’s 62nd-minute shot from outside the area sent the points back to Pamplona, while Cadiz could drop into the bottom three before the end of the week if results go against them.

Barcelona could move 14 points clear of Real Madrid if they win away to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, while Atletico Madrid can move to within two points of Real Madrid if they win at home to Mallorca.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Botafogo step up pursuit of James Rodriguez
Next article
YouTube's revenue falls as ads slow down for 3rd quarter in a row
This May Also Interest You
News

Helen Flanagan saw a rat for the first time on 'I'm A Celebrity…'

News

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped

Technology

Private space player Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on April 22

Sports

Defending champion Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open due to injury

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

Technology

Zypp Electric to deploy 1 lakh e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

News

Planet Marathi Group to launch Marathi digital news vertical

Sports

Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

Technology

ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fraudulent AI chatbot apps surge

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose for a picture with Central Tiffin Room staff

Sports

IPL 2023: Idea at that time was to bowl difficult balls, says Harshal Patel on defending 20 in final over

News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon blew all their ‘Good Will Hunting’ money in 6 months

Sports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

Sports

IPL 2023: Fleming confirms Stokes on sidelines for another week due to latest injury setback

News

Shilpa Shetty introduces her kids to ‘Mangalorean’ culture, visits kuldevi temple

Technology

Hyundai, SK On to build $4.9 bn EV battery plant in US

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launched on first orbital test flight (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US