Chennaiyin FC rope in winger Farukh Choudhary

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have signed Mumbai-born winger Farukh Choudhary ahead of the forthcoming 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old became the seventh signing for the Marina Machans this season. He brings in vast experience to the squad, having turned up for three Hero Indian Super League outfits before with the latest being Jamshedpur FC where he spent five seasons.

Choudhary was part of the senior national team which lifted the SAFF Championship title in 2021 and finished runners-up in the 2018 edition. He has made 14 international appearances so far.

“I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Chennaiyin FC, a club with one of the most passionate fanbases. I am wholeheartedly committed to giving my all to help the club scale new heights and I am confident that our collective effort will yield outstanding results,” commented Choudhary, who also has an international goal to his name, having scored against Nepal during a friendly in 2021.

Choudhary, who made his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC at the age of 20 in 2016, has played 76 matches in the league so far, registering three goals and six assists. He was also part of Mumbai City FC’s ISL-winning campaign in 2021.

