China secures women's singles title of badminton China Masters in advance

Shenzhen, China, Nov 26 (IANS) Chinese shuttlers secured the women’s singles title in advance and reached the finals in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the 2023 BWF China Masters here.

World No. 3 Chen Yufei overcame South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun 21-16, 21-15 to reach the women’s singles final, where she will face her teammate Han Yue after the latter won an all-Chinese semifinal over Wang Zhiyi, 21-14, 21-18, reports Xinhua.

“I made a handful of unforced errors today, but I did better in defense,” Chen said after the match.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China easily defeated their compatriots Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, setting up a final showdown with South Korea’s Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung.

The men’s doubles semifinal between two Chinese pairs was a closely contested battle. Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang needed 61 minutes to overcome Chen Baiyang and Liu Yi, 21-17, 14-21, 21-15, advancing to the final against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

In the women’s doubles, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Horota of Japan made a comeback to defeat world No.1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 14-21, 21-16, 21-15 in an hour and a half. They set up an all-Japanese final with Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

The Japanese players also ensured a one-two finish in the men’s singles, with Kenta Nishimoto beating China’s Zhao Junpeng 21-17, 21-8 to meet Kodai Naraoka, who ousted fellow Japanese Kenta Tsuneyama.

–IANS

cs/