scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China's pair skating Olympic champion Han Cong announces retirement

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, Aug 16 (IANS) China’s pair skating Olympic champion Han Cong announced that he will skip all competitions of the current Olympic cycle because of injury.

It means the 31-year-old Han and his 28-year-old partner Sui Wenjing will not be able to defend their Olympic title at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games, reports Xinhua.

“I am sorry to announce that I have decided to withdraw from all competitions in the Milan cycle. One and a half years after the Beijing Winter Olympics, I am still not fit to be back to the rink,” Han said on social media.

“I will keep working on figure skating, but in another way instead of being an athlete, and I wish all the best for Sui, who will be sure to pursue her own dream. We will still be the most solid partners for each other!” he added.

Sui immediately reposted Han’s microblog and wrote: “I hope Cong can recover soon. Although it’s regrettable, I totally understand and support Cong’s decision.”

“Yes, we will always be each other’s cheerleaders and the heart-warming one. And we’ll always be on the road of figure skating together!” Sui added.

Sui and Han, also two-time world champions and runners-up at PyeongChang 2018, have not competed since their epic victory at Beijing 2022, prompting speculation that they may announce their retirement.

Han was appointed as the skater member of the Single & Pair Skating Technical Committee by the ISU last September, and Sui is engaged in choreography after her studying at Beijing Dance Academy.

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'
Next article
OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report

News

Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'

Sports

Israel's Maccabi Haifa reach Champions League playoffs

Sports

Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Sports

Kerr available but not a certain starter for Australia semifinal: Gustavsson

Technology

Google introduces AI-based 'Memories' view for Photos

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU faces shortage of Hepatitis C drugs

Technology

X slows down access to competitors, news sites

Sports

Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis

Sports

World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions score 36-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

Sports

CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

News

Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US