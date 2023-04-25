scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Colombia to meet Germany, Iraq in friendlies

By Agency News Desk

Bogota (Colombia), April 25 (IANS) Colombia will step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a double header of friendlies against Iraq and Germany, the South American country’s football federation said.

The Cafeteros will face Iraq in Valencia on June 16, and Germany in Gelsenkirchen four days later, the entity said in a statement.

The matches will be one of the last chances for Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo to test his squad before South America’s World Cup qualifiers begin in September, a Xinhua report said.

Colombia are unbeaten in six matches since Lorenzo replaced Reinaldo Rueda as head coach last June.

The Cafeteros are currently 17th in the FIFA world rankings, three places behind Germany. Iraq are 67th.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Rahul Bhat says 'Kennedy' ripped him apart, stitched him together at same time
Next article
Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan collaborate for a romantic song ‘Dooriyan’
This May Also Interest You
News

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is enjoying the 'kicks'

Health & Lifestyle

Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Sports

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw can't keep going on reputation, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

Technology

US begins planning for 6G rollout

Sports

In big games, you want players with plenty of experience: Finch on Rahane's selection in India squad for WTC final

Technology

Hyundai, SK On to build $4.9 bn EV battery plant in US

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, teammates fined as RCB maintain slow over-rate against Royals

Technology

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants

Technology

Musk threatens to sue Microsoft over 'illegally using Twitter data'

Technology

SpaceX's giant Starship rocket explodes after launch

Sports

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Garvit Gujarat join Premier Handball League bandwagon

News

Shaan responds to criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap

Sports

IPL 2023: Don't know how it happened but it happened, says LSG skipper Rahul after loss to GT

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Harpreet, Jitesh knocks propel Punjab Kings to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians

News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

About 5% of new diabetes cases linked to Covid: Study

Technology

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US