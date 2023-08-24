scorecardresearch
'Competing in front of our home crowd at Asian Champions Trophy will be momentous experience,' says Savita Punia

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The excitement in the world of women’s hockey is palpable as the upcoming Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 gears up to unfold from October 27 to November 5.

The Indian women’s hockey captain Savita shared her excitement about the tournament and the honour of hosting such a prestigious event on Indian soil.

“As the captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, I am thrilled beyond words to know that the Asian Champions Trophy for women is set to take place in Ranchi. This announcement is a testament to the progress and recognition that women’s hockey has achieved not just in India but across Asia. It fills us with immense pride to represent our nation on such a significant platform,” Savita said.

The seventh edition of the tournament, in which Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and hosts India are expected to participate, holds a special place for the Indian team.

“Competing in front of our home crowd in Ranchi will undoubtedly be a momentous experience. The energy, support, and enthusiasm of our fans inspire us to perform at our best. We are eager to showcase our skills, determination, and the collective spirit that defines Indian women’s hockey,” she added.

The announcement of the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 being hosted in India marks a remarkable chapter in the growth of women’s hockey in the country.

“This tournament is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of the strides women’s hockey has taken. It symbolizes unity, sportsmanship, and the unwavering dedication of athletes who strive for excellence,” Savita emphasized.

Women’s team has been making headlines with their exceptional performances on the international stage, and the upcoming tournament is yet another chance for them to make a resounding statement.

“We are determined to make the most of this opportunity and leave our mark. We are training hard and focusing on every aspect to deliver our best performance in front of our home crowd and make the nation proud by clinching our second Asian Champions Trophy title,” said Savita.

Notably, the women’s team won the prestigious title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, they finished runners-up.

Savita also extended her gratitude to Hockey India, the government authorities, and all stakeholders for their support. “This would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of Hockey India, Jharkhand’s state government, and our fans. We are committed to making this tournament a memorable and exciting experience for everyone involved by putting our best foot forward.”

As the countdown to the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 begins, hockey enthusiasts and supporters eagerly await the spectacle that promises to showcase the prowess and sportsmanship of teams from across Asia.

–IANS

