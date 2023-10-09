scorecardresearch
Cong in Kerala urges CM to stop exodus of sportspersons

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Monday sought immediate intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in preventing the exodus of successful sportspersons owing to lack of recognition in Kerala.

In a letter to the chief minster, the Congress leader wrote, “The list is growing bigger as already badminton star H.S.Prannoy, triple jumpers Eldhos Paul, Abdulla Abubacker have announced they are leaving and this is a very bad omen for all aspiring sports personalities and is a dampener.”

“It has come to notice that those who come with medals do not get the proper treatment that they desire and it has caused them deep heartbreak, especially when what’s promised to them is not given. We know of such personalities running from pillar to post for the promised government jobs. This attitude towards them by the government has to change and they should be given all the due respect and the promises to them should be kept,” added Satheesan.

Kerala Sports Minister V.Abdurahiman has said all the steps will be taken by the government.

–IANS

–IANS

1
