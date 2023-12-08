Copa America Draw: Brazil Columbia in group D, Argentina placed with Chile

Atlanta, Dec 8 (IANS) Defending Champion Argentina are scheduled to play the 2024 Copa America opening match on June 20 in Atlanta against the winner of a Canada-Trinidad and Tobago playoff, and the U.S. side will start against Bolivia three days later at Arlington, Texas.

In the heart of North America, the stage is set for the 2024 Copa America, where the footballing giants of South America and a handful of North American challengers will converge to battle for continental supremacy. As the defending champions, Argentina, brace themselves for a title defense, the tournament promises a riveting spectacle with its unique blend of fierce competition, historical rivalries, and the allure of an expanded international footprint.

Memories of past clashes with Chile, especially the heartbreaking defeats in the 2015 and 2016 finals, loom large as Argentina prepares to renew their rivalry on June 25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They’ve beaten them twice in finals, with Chile winning back-to-back titles at Argentina’s expense, including the most recent on U.S. soil.

Meanwhile, the United States, one of four North American teams to qualify through the Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League, kicks off their campaign against Bolivia in Arlington, Texas, on June 23. The draw has fatefully pitted them against Panama in Atlanta on June 27 and Uruguay in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 1, promising high-stakes encounters that could shape the tournament’s narrative.

Group dynamics will be a key factor in determining the quarterfinalists, with each group comprising formidable contenders. Group A, featuring Argentina, Peru, Chile, and the winner of the Canada-Trinidad and Tobago playoff, sets the stage for intense battles. In Group B, Mexico faces tough competition from Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica, promising a thrilling spectacle.

Group C sees the United States navigating through challenges posed by Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia, while Group D showcases the footballing prowess of Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and the winner of the Costa Rica-Honduras playoffs. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals, setting the stage for knockout drama and intense battles for a spot in the coveted final.

Brazil will look to extend their legacy with nine titles to their name. Still, Argentina, fueled by their 2021 Copa América triumph, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, and Uruguay, with their storied history, are determined to halt Brazil’s dominance.

The Copa America, rich in tradition and glory, has been a battleground for these footballing powerhouses, each vying for a chance to etch their name in the tournament’s illustrious history.

