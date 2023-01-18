scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Copa del Rey: Real Sociedad, Sevilla book quarterfinal places

By News Bureau

San Sebastian, Jan 18 (IANS) Real Sociedad were the first team into the draw for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey knockout competition in Spain after beating Mallorca 1-0.

Roberto Navarro continued his goalscoring form in the Cup when he put Real Sociedad ahead in the fifth minute after a pass from Martin Zubimendi and the home side controlled the first half from start to finish, with a Mallorca side packed with fringe players unable to manage one shot in the first 45 minutes, on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The match was played in the pouring rain, which didn’t help flowing football and the second half saw little in the way of chances, with Clement Grenier at least having a shot for the visitors, even if it was directly at home keeper Alex Remiro.

The home side were considerably below their best and lost full back Andoni Gorosabal with a twisted ankle midway through the second half, but despite surrendering possession far too easily on too many occasions, they still had more than enough to move into the last eight.

In the second game played on Tuesday, Sevilla rode their luck away to second division Alaves, with Ivan Rakitic’s powerful header deciding a game that helped Sevilla forget their league problems, although they didn’t play well in Vitoria.

The remaining matches will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, with Real Madrid’s visit to an in-form Villarreal and Barcelona’s trip to third-tier survivors Ceuta, the highlights of the round.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be made on Friday.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Paris 2024 releases 'one-for-all' packages to fans
Next article
Liverpool recover from Brighton defeat with Cup replay win at Wolves
This May Also Interest You
News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

Technology

Samsung mobile biz head bets big on upcoming Galaxy S series

Technology

Vodafone Idea to lose market share to others in India

News

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be bit by the holiday bug

News

Narayani Shastri plays a proud, brave queen in ‘Dhruv Tara’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US