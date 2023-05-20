scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cricket Australia mourns death of former captain Brian Booth

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, May 20 (IANS) Cricket Australia mourned the passing of former Australian and NSW captain Brian Booth MBE, at the age of 89. Booth is survived by his wife Judy and four daughters.

A graceful middle order batter, Booth played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain. He scored 1773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.

A dual sport athlete, Booth represented Australia in hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

He was rewarded for his consistent performances with NSW with selection in the 1961 Ashes tour where he made his Test debut.

Booth then established himself as a fixture in the Australian middle-order and was elevated to the vice-captaincy under Bob Simpson in 1964. He captained Australia in the first two Tests of the 1965-66 Ashes series in Simpson’s absence due to injury and illness.

Booth represented NSW in the Sheffield Shield on 93 occasions scoring 5574 runs at 43.5 and had lifelong association with the St George DCC where he was a player, president and club patron until his passing.

He was also elected a Life Member of the MCC and in 1982 received an MBE from the Queen. He was inducted into the CNSW Hall of Fame in 2014.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO said: “Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends.

“Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men’s Test team and Brian’s name is included on a list that features many of the game’s greats.

“He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed. His contribution to cricket continues to be an inspiration and will always be remembered.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China beat Indonesia to reach Sudirman Cup semis
Next article
FIE Foil Grand Prix starts in Shanghai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIE Foil Grand Prix starts in Shanghai

Sports

China beat Indonesia to reach Sudirman Cup semis

Sports

Beijing Olympic venue on campus leaves lasting legacy

Technology

EU launches centre to support Kenya's transition toward digital economy

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Padikkal and Hetmyer keep RR's slim hopes alive with 4-wicket win over PBKS

Sports

Football: Dutch World Cup finalist Stekelenburg announces retirement

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala storm past Eastern Sporting Union, Kickstart make first final

Sports

Igor Stimac narrows down squad to 27 members for Intercontinental Cup, SAFF Championship

Sports

Football: English Premier League title may be decided this weekend (preview)

News

Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser

News

As he preps for 'The Railway Men' release, Babil Khan pens heartfelt post

Sports

'Guts Amidst Bloodbath', Anshuman Gaekwad's semi-autobiographical book released

News

Meera Syal joins Jonathan Pryce, Martin Freeman in UK-Indian director's film

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Shahrukh, and Jitesh power Punjab Knigs to 187/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

SAI officials interact with equestrian players regarding Asian Games selections

Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA astronaut moon lander contract

Sports

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis; Malaysia stun Denmark as Axelsen retires

Sports

India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US