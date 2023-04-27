Cricket Scotland names Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive

Edinburgh (UK), April 27 (IANS) Cricket Scotland on Thursday named Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive. Pete enters the role on a six-month fixed-term contract, taking over from Gordon Arthur with immediate effect.

A former Chief Executive of London Sport, Fitzboydon has also served as interim chief executive of both Badminton England and Cycling UK, while his most recent role has been as a consultant to the RFU, focusing on the improvement of governance standards within professional rugby.

Fitzboydon’s arrival at Cricket Scotland comes at a time when the

governing body is placed under special measures following a strong report into institutional racism. Moreover, Cricket Scotland is currently without a chairman, following Anjan Luthra’s resignation after spending just six months in the role.

“I am delighted to be joining Cricket Scotland during this important time for the sport. There remains a great deal of work to be done to build on the progress to date and deliver on our commitments to anti-racism and EDI within the sport, whilst continuing to rebuild trust within the Scottish cricketing community,” Fitzboydon said.

“I am also keen to support the ongoing enhancement of Cricket Scotland as an organisation, to ensure it flourishes for years to come. We are about to begin an exciting domestic cricket season, while our Men’s and Women’s national squads have crucial World Cup qualifying campaigns on the horizon.”

“It promises to be an extremely busy summer, and I am really looking forward to getting out and about around the country to meet people from all communities who share my love of cricket,” said Fitzboydon in a statement.

Cricket Scotland also said it has appointed Kash Taank as Head of EDI and Declan Ritchie as Conduct in Sports Manager. It also said the recruitment process for the specialised role of Head of ‘Changing The Boundaries’ is now close to its conclusion.

The governing body also said that the recruitment process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive will commence during the summer, with the target date of December 1, 2023, for the position to be filled as per the Action Plan drawn up following the publication of the ‘Changing The Boundaries’ report.

–IANS

nr/bsk