scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cricket Scotland names Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive

By Agency News Desk

Edinburgh (UK), April 27 (IANS) Cricket Scotland on Thursday named Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive. Pete enters the role on a six-month fixed-term contract, taking over from Gordon Arthur with immediate effect.

A former Chief Executive of London Sport, Fitzboydon has also served as interim chief executive of both Badminton England and Cycling UK, while his most recent role has been as a consultant to the RFU, focusing on the improvement of governance standards within professional rugby.

Fitzboydon’s arrival at Cricket Scotland comes at a time when the

governing body is placed under special measures following a strong report into institutional racism. Moreover, Cricket Scotland is currently without a chairman, following Anjan Luthra’s resignation after spending just six months in the role.

“I am delighted to be joining Cricket Scotland during this important time for the sport. There remains a great deal of work to be done to build on the progress to date and deliver on our commitments to anti-racism and EDI within the sport, whilst continuing to rebuild trust within the Scottish cricketing community,” Fitzboydon said.

“I am also keen to support the ongoing enhancement of Cricket Scotland as an organisation, to ensure it flourishes for years to come. We are about to begin an exciting domestic cricket season, while our Men’s and Women’s national squads have crucial World Cup qualifying campaigns on the horizon.”

“It promises to be an extremely busy summer, and I am really looking forward to getting out and about around the country to meet people from all communities who share my love of cricket,” said Fitzboydon in a statement.

Cricket Scotland also said it has appointed Kash Taank as Head of EDI and Declan Ritchie as Conduct in Sports Manager. It also said the recruitment process for the specialised role of Head of ‘Changing The Boundaries’ is now close to its conclusion.

The governing body also said that the recruitment process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive will commence during the summer, with the target date of December 1, 2023, for the position to be filled as per the Action Plan drawn up following the publication of the ‘Changing The Boundaries’ report.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Men's international cricket players reached out by IPL teams for informal long-term contracts: Report
Next article
Cloud storage giant Dropbox sacks 500 employees amid slowing growth
This May Also Interest You
Technology

vivo launches new smartphone series 'X90' in India

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

News

Amitabh Bachchan requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

Technology

Microsoft cuts Surface accessories production as PC sales slow: Report

Sports

Pakistan Govt extends tenure of PCB Management Committee

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan reports 1st mpox case

News

Seventeen’s 10th mini album FML out now

Sports

Ryan Reynolds-owned Welsh club promoted to English Football League

Technology

Jack Dorsey loses Blue tick, brings his Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android

News

Aparshakti Khurana to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

Technology

Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' all-round show thumps Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

Sports

IPL 2023: The way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, says Maxwell on RCB's win over RR

Technology

Google rolls out 1080p video calls option for Meet users

News

Aayush Sharma gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

News

Re-live the magic of 90s with ‘Yeh Meri Family’!

News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US