scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Delhi Police likely to take back cases against wrestlers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Delhi Police are expected to withdraw the cases filed against wrestlers who were accused of causing disturbance near Jantar Mantar on the same day when the new Parliament building, located less than 2 km away, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

According to reliable sources, the police will submit a report within two days recommending cancellation of all the cases registered against the wrestlers.

According to the police, a case under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against the wrestlers.

Overall, 700 persons were detained across Delhi, including 109 at Jantar Mantar.

–IANS

ssh/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intercontinental Cup: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw; to lock horns again in final
Next article
Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Delhi Panzers in tactically gruelling match
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Delhi Panzers in tactically gruelling match

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw; to lock horns again in final

Sports

Premier Handball League: Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh beat Garvit Gujarat for first win of the season

Technology

US federal govt agencies targeted in major global cyberattack

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education

Sports

Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in Beijing

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Mandeep Singh named North Zone captain, Priyank Panchal to lead West Zone

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu register wins on Day 4

Sports

Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Sports

'Forensic reports not included in initial charge sheet in wrestlers' complaint case'

News

From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'

Sports

Rajasthan Patriots face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh (preview)

News

No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor

Sports

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' case: Bail or Arrest?

News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US