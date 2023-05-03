scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dubai becomes host for the inaugural edition of Global Chess League

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, May 3 (IANS) Global Chess League (GCL) announced Dubai as the venue for the inaugural edition, to take place from June 21 to July 2.

The announcement was made at a press conference in the presence of Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai, Viswanathan Anand, five-time world chess champion, and Deputy President, FIDE, CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, Parag Shah, EVP & Head, Mahindra Accelo and Member, Global Chess League Board, and Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, in the Gulf city.

The world’s largest and first franchise-based chess league will be held in Dubai in association with Dubai Sports Council, the league’s Host Partner.

Talking about hosting the inaugural edition of Global Chess League, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council, said, “Hosting the Global Chess League is a momentous occasion for us. FIDE and Tech Mahindra’s vision for the league will truly bring the sport of chess to a new audience and help existing fans relate to the sport more than ever before. Global Chess League is a first-of-its-kind tournament with a team vs team format that will bring together the best chess players from across the world, representing major countries and providing a unique experience to chess fans globally. We look forward to welcoming champions from across the world to Dubai, the growing sports capital.”

The Global Chess League will draw the world’s attention to a new chess format and create an ecosystem for the sport, providing a platform for champions worldwide to showcase the potential of chess.

Viswanathan Anand, deputy president, FIDE, said, “Dubai has been attracting various sporting events. The World Chess Championship in Dubai in 2021 during the Dubai Expo was a big success. Similarly, I believe the Global Chess League will mark a new beginning in fan experience. Its unique team format will contribute to the growth and development of chess. The league aims to revolutionize the game by having established and emerging talent play together on the same team. All players, including men, women, and juniors, would contribute equally to their team’s success. I look forward to a fantastic inaugural season.”

The first edition of the League will feature six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team. The six teams will compete in a round-robin format where each team will play 10 matches.

The FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Dubai Sports Council to host the inaugural edition of Global Chess League in Dubai. This city has established itself as a world-class events destination, and among many other major sporting events, it has hosted the FIDE World Championship Match 2021, which was a great success. Thanks to this experience, we couldn’t think of a better partner to deliver a memorable first edition of the Global Chess League.”

Each match will feature six boards that will be played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final on July 2, 2023, and be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.

Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “Dubai has emerged as a major global sports and business destination in the last decade. Its significant role in bolstering the UAE’s digital economy and strengthening its position as a global knowledge hub is noteworthy. This makes Dubai an ideal location for hosting the inaugural edition of a tournament like the Global Chess League. We believe that our partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the official sports governing body of the Government of Dubai, is a major step forward in further strengthening our ties with the country. We look forward to hosting a successful league in Dubai and ushering in a new era for the sport.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global edtech firms' shares tumble after Chegg's warning over ChatGPT
Next article
World Boxing: Nishant sails into pre-quarters with a clinical win in 71kg category
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Boxing: Nishant sails into pre-quarters with a clinical win in 71kg category

Technology

Global edtech firms' shares tumble after Chegg's warning over ChatGPT

Technology

Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms

News

When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake

Technology

Nights stayed in private room listings in India grew by over 80%: Airbnb

Health & Lifestyle

Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study

News

Cannes to bestow Honorary Palme d'Or upon Michael Douglas

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Well, you've decided it's my last', Dhoni's cheeky reply on his retirement, swansong tour

News

Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global

Technology

Surgical masks can help kids fight respiratory infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Healthy internet use may help protect against dementia, reveals study

Technology

MobiKwik's revenue grows to Rs 560 cr in FY23, gears up for 2X growth

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's AI radiology company Annalise.ai enters India

Sports

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Sports

BAI to conduct selection trials for Asian Games squad from May 4-7

News

Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian

Sports

IPL 2023: Lost mainly because there were no significant partnerships at top of the order, admits Shubman Gill

Sports

Barca Director of Football Alemany set to leave

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US