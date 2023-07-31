scorecardresearch
East Bengal FC head coach Cuadrat happy with hard work of his players in training sessions

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat is happy with the boys in his team, who have been working hard ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Spaniard received a grand reception on his arrival here. He has got to business right away and already started laying groundwork for the upcoming season.

“The way people welcomed us at the airport, and after that, everything has been going in the right direction, working very well with the management, with the staff, with the players, so it’s a good feeling,” Cuadrat said in a video posted on East Bengal FC’ social media channels.

The Red and Gold Brigade haven’t found their footing in the Indian Super League (ISL) ever since they arrived in the league in the 2020-21 season, finishing ninth or below in three successive seasons.

Former ISL winner with Bengaluru FC, Cuadrat knows what it takes to build a winning team. Ever since he has taken charge of the club, he has taken significant strides in rebuilding the club and implementing his brand of football.

“It has been great (at) training (sessions), I’m really happy with the boys who have been working really hard. Sometimes we have to stop them because of the intensity of the training but it’s a good sign,” he said.

The Kolkata-based club have made some big name signings in the summer transfer window, the likes of Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to name a few. With the league growing even more competitive with the addition of a 12th team, it will be interesting to see how far Cuadrat takes his new club.

“Really happy for the season to start, just waiting for the rest of the players to come. We are going to do a good job,” Cuadrat concluded.

