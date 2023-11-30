scorecardresearch
England Test skipper Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of next year’s tour to India

By Agency News Desk

London, Nov 30 (IANS) England Test skipper Ben Stokes has undergone a surgery to solve long-standing problems with his left knee ahead of next year’s Test tour of India. The knee problems meant Stokes, 32, was unable to bowl in the last three Ashes Tests this year.

It also meant Stokes played in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India as a specialist batter, where he came out of retirement from the format. Through his social media accounts, Stokes tweeted a picture of himself on crutches outside Cromwell Hospital in London, with the caption reading as, “In and out. Under the (knife emoji) done. Rehab starts now.”

Stokes will now be aiming to achieve full fitness in time for England’s five-match Test series in India happening from January 25 to March 11 next year, with Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala being the venues for the matches.

Last week, Stokes opted out from the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to manage his workload and fitness. The all-rounder was Chennai Super Kings’ most expensive signing for 2023 IPL season at INR 16.25 crores but played just two matches before being sidelined for the rest of the league stage due to injuries.

–IANS/nr/

