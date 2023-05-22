scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

European Rally Championship: Team MRF Tyres takes victory in Rally Poland

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw (Poland), May 22 (IANS) Martins Sesks and co-driver Renars Francis put on a masterclass to finish first in the Rally of Poland as Team MRF Tyres took a dominant victory in the third round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The Latvian duo started the day with a lead of 8.2 seconds and proved untouchable throughout the day on Sunday. They took a further four stage wins and pulled their lead out to almost 40 seconds in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 to take their first win of the season and the second of their career.

Over the rally, Sesks and Francis averaged 115km/h on the fast and narrow roads that demanded grip and confidence, the team informed in a release on Monday.

“The Team MRF Tyres car was unbelievable this weekend. The MRF Tyres were just fantastic through the rally and gave me the confidence to push through! I am thrilled to take my second win in the FIA ERC and I would like to thank the team and everyone back in India for making this happen. Rally Poland was something special and I am looking forward to getting back to Latvia for the next round,” Martins Sesks said after the Rally Poland ended on Sunday.

The tyres had to contend with rocks being drawn onto the line, and the MRF Tyres stood the test of toughness that was demanded throughout the rally.

In total, six MRF Tyre cars won points in this rally.

Efren Llarena, Denis Radstrom, Pontus Tidemand and Simone Campedelli were the other point scorers for team MRF Tyres. Team MRF Tyres continues to lead the Team Championship, while Sesks moves to second i’ the Driver’s Championship.

The FIA ERC now moves to Rally Liepaja in Latvia for another fast gravel rally, one where Team MRF Tyres and Martins Sesks reigned supreme in 2022.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of clueless users
Next article
Why it makes sense for Tatas to make high-end iPhones as Apple eyes India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Why it makes sense for Tatas to make high-end iPhones as Apple eyes India

Technology

Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of clueless users

News

Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening 'The Kerala Story'

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Tere Vaaste Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

News

Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

News

Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Sports

Golf: Aditi rises to 15th, Diksha at 38th in Aramco Team Series in Florida

Technology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Sports

IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US