scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FC Goa sign two-time A-League-winning midfielder Paulo Retre

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre.

The central midfielder will arrive after the Gaurs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee with his former Club, Sydney FC with whom he had won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

“With over a decade of experience and two titles in the A-League. Paulo Retre is now a Gaur! Join us in welcoming our new midfielder,” said FC Goa in a tweet on Saturday.

This is FC Goa’s sixth addition to the squad in this transfer window so far following the arrival of Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, and Udanta Singh in addition to the exciting youngster, Boris Singh.

“I have spent some amazing years in my home country — playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel it is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen,” said Retre in a club statement.

“It’s a new culture, loads of new people, and a Club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a Club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. It’s an honour for me to represent them,” he added.

The 30-year-old Retre adds quality and depth to the centre of midfield. He has appeared in 176 matches across competitions for Sydney FC after joining them from Melbourne City in 2017.

During his time in Sky Blue, the Australian scored four goals, including two in the same game to seal a 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Sydney FC’s double-winning season of 2019/20.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed reveals Salman Khan was the inspiration for 'Aaj Ki Party'
Next article
Musk claims Twitter hits all-time high user engagement, numbers speak otherwise
This May Also Interest You
News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

Technology

Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R D Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

News

Nimisha Vakharia to play aunt to leading lady in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Technology

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after a silence of over 2 months

Technology

Study shows 58% of malware families sold as service are ransomware

Technology

Rising temperature linked to serious vision impairment among elderly

News

‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says Russia-Ukraine war enhanced the series’ darker tone

News

Russell Crowe wants to be paid for answering questions about ‘Gladiator 2’!

Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US