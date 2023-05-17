scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Federation Cup 2023 athletics: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold medal

By Agency News Desk

Ranchi, May 17 (IANS) Jyothi Yarraji clinched the gold medal in the womens 100m hurdles at the ongoing Federation Cup 2023 athletics event at the Birsa Munda Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Jyothi Yarraji topped the podium with a meet-record time of 12.89s. In the process, she also breached the Asian Championships qualifying standard of 13.63s set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The athlete from Andhra Pradesh was also just short of her own national record of 12.82.

On the other hand, R Nithya Ramraj (13.44s) and Sapna Kumari (13.58s), who finished second and third in the 100m hurdles, also made the cut for the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled in Bangkok from June 12 to 16.

Later in the day, Jyothi Yarraji returned to top the 200m heats and qualified for the final with a time of 23.47s. The mark was also better than the Asian Championships entry standards.

In the men’s 100m hurdles, Tejas Ashok Shirse won the gold medal with a time of 13.72s. He bettered the previous meet record of 13.65s set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2012.

Shalini Chaudhary won in the women’s discus throw with an effort of 49.35m while Punjab’s Damneet Singh aced the men’s hammer throw competition with an effort of 64.91m.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Depp-th of Bitterness: Don't feel boycotted by Hollywood for 'I don't think about it'
Next article
Next Gen Cup: RFYC start campaign with 1-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Next Gen Cup: RFYC start campaign with 1-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC

News

Depp-th of Bitterness: Don't feel boycotted by Hollywood for 'I don't think about it'

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun, West Ham United FC play out 1-1 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans rallying around Yash Dayal on his terrible day is a phenomenal story, says Robin Uthappa

Sports

Getafe appeal against irregular Real Madrid lineup from weekend defeat

Sports

IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties power Delhi Capitals to 213/2 against Punjab Kings

News

Michael Douglas recalls how 'Basic Instinct' sex scenes shocked even the French

News

Almost Diana Part II: Harry-Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase by New York paps

Sports

BCB announce schedule for Afghanistan's all-format tour in June

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC begin title defence with 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC

Health & Lifestyle

Heat wave conditions grip Telangana, mercury shoots to 46 degrees

News

Cyanide Mohan/'Dahaad', Bombay Talkies/'Jubilee': Real lives, reel stories

Sports

CPL 2023: Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders, Phil Simmons appointed head coach

Health & Lifestyle

Gene modification of stem cells enables mice to live 20% longer: Study

Technology

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April

News

Sunny Singh dedicates performance in 'Adipurush' to his action-director father

Health & Lifestyle

Woman impersonating AIIMS doctor arrested for duping people in hospital

News

Delhi HC directs Twitter to provide BSI of handles that leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US