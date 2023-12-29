Friday, December 29, 2023
WorldSports

Fenerbahce-Maccabi EuroLeague game to be played in Lithuania

The EuroLeague game between Fenerbahce and Israel's champions Maccabi Tel Aviv has been moved from Turkiye to Lithuania for security reasons

By Agency News Desk
Fenerbahce-Maccabi EuroLeague game to be played in Lithuania
Fenerbahce-Maccabi EuroLeague game

Jerusalem, Dec 29 (IANS) The EuroLeague game between Fenerbahce and Israel’s champions Maccabi Tel Aviv has been moved from Turkiye to Lithuania for security reasons, Maccabi said in a statement, citing EuroLeague’s decision.

The game, scheduled for January 4, 2024, will instead be played on the same date at the Kalnapilio Arena in Panevezys, Lithuania, Xinhua reports

After 17 rounds, the halfway point of the EuroLeague regular season, Fenerbahce and Maccabi both hold 10-7 win-loss records.

–IANS/bc/

Previous article
Thomas Bach sees Olympic Games as hope of bringing world together
Next article
Mexico winger Alexis Vega poised for Cruz Azul move
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.