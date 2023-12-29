Fenerbahce-Maccabi EuroLeague game to be played in Lithuania

Jerusalem, Dec 29 (IANS) The EuroLeague game between Fenerbahce and Israel’s champions Maccabi Tel Aviv has been moved from Turkiye to Lithuania for security reasons, Maccabi said in a statement, citing EuroLeague’s decision.

The game, scheduled for January 4, 2024, will instead be played on the same date at the Kalnapilio Arena in Panevezys, Lithuania, Xinhua reports

After 17 rounds, the halfway point of the EuroLeague regular season, Fenerbahce and Maccabi both hold 10-7 win-loss records.

–IANS/bc/