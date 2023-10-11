scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIBA postpones Israeli clubs' Champions League openers

The Basketball Champions League announced that the two games of the opening week of the Regular Season that involve the two participating clubs

By Agency News Desk
FIBA postpones Israeli clubs' Champions League openers _ pic courtesy news agency
FIBA postpones Israeli clubs' Champions League openers _ pic courtesy news agency

The Basketball Champions League announced that the two games of the opening week of the Regular Season that involve the two participating clubs from Israel have been postponed in view of the current security situation in Israel. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Israel Basketball Association (IBBA) announced the change in separate statements on Tuesday.

Consequently, the game between Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem and SL Benfica that was initially scheduled for Tuesday October 17 and the game between Telekom Baskets Bonn and Hapoel Holon, initially scheduled for Wednesday October 18, will be rescheduled for a later date.

Meanwhile, Israel’s two opening matches in the Women’s handball Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Slovakia away on Wednesday and at home against Germany on Saturday, were also postponed, according to the European Handball Federation, Xinhua reports.

In addition, the Israel Handball Association said that foreign players from most of the women’s and men’s leading teams in Israel have left the country due to the security situation.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AMD to acquire AI software company Nod.ai to take on Nvidia
Next article
Hurkacz edges Zhang to reach Shanghai Masters quarterfinals
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US