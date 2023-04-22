scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Geneva, April 22 (IANS) Football’s world governing body FIFA held the draw for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup with the hosts Argentina kicking off the tournament against Uzbekistan on May 20.

The ceremony was held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and FIFA confirmed the match schedule and the host cities as well, reports Xinhua.

Twenty-four teams will compete in six groups across four cities, La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

The opening match between Argentina and Uzbekistan will be played at the Santiago del Estero Stadium, with three more matches to be played on the opening day.

La Plata Stadium will host the semifinals, play-off for third place and final.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Smriti Mandhana makes it to Sportico's Top 10 global female athletes by sponsorship value on social media
Next article
Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill nails her casual airport look with a black and red check shirt And Jeans

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

Technology

India successfully orbits 2 Singapore satellites (Ld)

Sports

Global Chess League unveils its official logo

Sports

RFDL a great platform, as a club we look forward to it: FC Goa asst coach Gouramangi Singh

Sports

IPL 2023: 'This is only the beginning of great things to come', appreciations flooding in for Arjun Tendulkar

Health & Lifestyle

Almost 84% kids in B'desh get vaccines by 12 months of age: Unicef

Technology

GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is a captain who doesn't dwell on the past, says Kaif

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Technology

Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, SRK, Virat Kohli lose Twitter Blue ticks

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Technology

India improves global ranking for mobile speeds amid 5G rollout

News

Avika Gor makes her OTT debut with Telugu web series

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mickey Contractor’s most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in Roop Ki Rani…’

News

YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US