scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England resist Haiti's counterattack to secure 1-0 victory

By Agency News Desk

Brisbane (Australia), July 22 (IANS) A penalty by Georgia Stanway secured a 1-0 victory for European champion England over Haiti at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, here on Saturday.

This victory propelled tournament favorite England to a temporary top spot in Group D with three points, ahead of a match between China and Denmark later that Saturday.

Participating in the World Cup for the first time, Haiti lost central defender Jennyfer Limage early in the game due to injury. The team faced another setback in the 29th minute when they were penalised for a handball in the penalty area, a Xinhua report said.

Stanway, a midfielder, accurately dispatched the retaken penalty to the bottom corner, securing England, the world’s fourth-ranked team, a 1-0 lead.

Despite ranking lowest in the group, Haiti demonstrated their determination to fight for a last-16 berth, threatening England with swift counterattacks and clear opportunities.

Melchie Dumornay, who recently joined French league titleholder Lyon, assumed a No. 10 role in Haiti’s 4-2-3-1 formation. She guided the team with assured ball control, expansive vision and judicious distribution.

The 19-year-old star engineered the majority of Haiti’s dangerous chances, forming an effective partnership with forward Roselord Borgella and left midfielder Nerilia Mondesir, who both play in the top division of the French league.

Haiti, ranked 53rd in the FIFA rankings, nearly leveled the score with nine minutes remaining when substitute Roseline Eloissaint squandered a one-on-one opportunity from close range, her shot blocked by a fantastic left-foot save from England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The 2023 World Cup, hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will see only the top two teams from each of the eight groups progress to the round of 16. This marks the inaugural instance of the women’s football’s premier tournament expanding to a 32-team format.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)
Next article
BAN v IND: Some pathetic umpiring was done; really disappointed about some decisions, says Harmanpreet Kaur
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAN v IND: Some pathetic umpiring was done; really disappointed about some decisions, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian diaspora's success story has changed how US views India

Technology

Novel robot medic to save lives in humanitarian disasters developed

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to go ablaze as eliminations begin in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' trailer is filled with guts, gore, epic martial arts

News

Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'

News

‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir

Sports

Motor racing: 21 teams in fray in 9th Rainforest Challenge India in Goa

News

KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Sports

East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

News

Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

News

Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

News

Kingsley Ben-Adir says his ‘Secret Invasion’ has had too much of empty promises

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary gifts parents their dream home

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1

Technology

How good sleep habit can boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk 

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US