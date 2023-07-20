scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 20 (IANS) Despite the absence of their captain Sam Kerr, co-hosts Australia clinched a 1-0 victory over Ireland in their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener, here on Thursday.

The match, played in front of a record-breaking crowd of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia, kicked off the tournament on a high note.

The Matildas shouldered the weight of expectation amplified by the largest crowd ever for a women’s football game in Australia. Pushed to the brink by a tenacious Ireland team in Sydney’s crisp conditions, they managed to stand their ground.

A penalty kick from Steph Catley in the 52nd minute marked the only difference between the Group B teams. Despite being highly favored, Australia faced a formidable challenge from Ireland, who made an impressive debut at the World Cup, a Xinhua report said.

The Matildas took a hit with the withdrawal of Kerr, the face of the tournament, ruled out of Australia’s first two games due to a calf injury sustained at Wednesday’s training.

“Heartbreak, to be honest,” Catley said of Kerr’s injury. “We made sure we got the win for her.”

Without their star striker, Australia grappled with penetrating a well-organized Irish defense in the first half. Their opponents stood firm, defying their higher-profile rivals amid the fervent atmosphere.

Australia’s forward Caitlin Foord was effectively contained by a physical Irish side. Her few opportunities to score fell short, leading the teams into a half-time stalemate.

Aiming to rouse their subdued fans, Australia entered the second half with a more aggressive play style. Their effort paid off when Hayley Raso was taken down in the box by Marissa Sheva.

Catley, stepping in as interim captain for Kerr, drove a penalty high into the left corner, igniting a wave of euphoria throughout the stadium.

Energized, Australia continued with renewed purpose, only to be hampered by imprecise finishing.

In a last-ditch attempt for an equalizer, Ireland made several substitutions, but the goal they sought remained elusive despite numerous late chances.

Ireland will face Canada on July 26, while Australia goes up against Nigeria the following day.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season
Next article
Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 puts England in commanding position against Australia
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 puts England in commanding position against Australia

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

News

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

News

When James Cameron warned of potential dangers of advancing AI

News

When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US