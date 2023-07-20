scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand register 1-0 win over Norway

By Agency News Desk

Auckland, July 20 (IANS) New Zealand celebrated a historic victory on Thursday at a nearly full Eden Park, edging Norway 1-0 in the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, here.

This triumph put an end to its previous poor campaign performance. In its five World Cup outings, New Zealand failed to reap any victory in the past 15 games.

The winning goal was scored by Hannah Wilkinson in front of 42,137 spectators, while Ria Percival failed to add the second as her penalty was thwarted later by the woodwork, a Xinhua report said.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup is slated to run from July 20 to August 20. This is the first time the tournament is hosted by more than one country and includes 32 teams.

A shooting in Auckland on Thursday morning left three people, including the gunman, dead and six others injured, casting a pall over the Women’s World Cup’s outlook.

“FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims following the incident,” said the organisation, which also observed a moment of silence before the match’s kickoff.

New Zealand, with a historically poorer record against Norway who boasted three victories from equal official matches, fielded Alexandra Riley in her fifth World Cup appearance. Ada Hegerberg, the women’s Ballon d’Or winner, spearheaded Norway’s frontline.

The first half was rather lacklustre, devoid of any goals. New Zealand, however, emerged strong after the break with a well-coordinated play. Jacqui Hand initiated the move from their own territory, sprinted down the right, and rolled the ball across for Wilkinson to tap in from close range, marking her third World Cup goal.

Norway nearly equalised in the 81st minute, but Tuva Hansen’s attempt met the crossbar.

A penalty was awarded to New Zealand in the 90th minute after a VAR review, but Percival missed the chance, hitting the bar.

The away team made a final push in the closing minutes, but it proved fruitless against the steadfast defense of New Zealand players.

The final whistle triggered a roar of cheers throughout the stadium, and some players were unable to hold back their tears, celebrating their historic victory.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch
Next article
Sonu Sood announces free law education in his law entrance coaching programme
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonu Sood announces free law education in his law entrance coaching programme

News

Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch

News

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

News

John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore

Technology

Coforge logs 21.4% increase in revenue, net employee headcount up 1,000

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan

Technology

Samsung starts development of Galaxy Ring: Report

News

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to debut as director for Rajshri's next 'Dono'

Sports

It's a very special feeling when you play in World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Technology

People get 'Emergency Alert' message from govt, raise issue on Twitter

News

'Mallaah' was conceived as a love song but Amitabh Bhattacharya gave it a philosophical turn

Lyrics

Sazishen Song Lyrics starring Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav says he’ll romance Falaq Naaz after eviction to tease Avinash Sachdev

Sports

Anshu Malik extends support to junior wrestlers in protest against Asian Games selection trial exemptions

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy

News

Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' has VFX in every shot

News

Kamal Haasan greets his fans ahead of SDCC appearance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US