scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Flamengo was my Plan A, says Sampaoli after being named as head coach

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), April 18 (IANS) Argentinian manager Jorge Sampaoli said that he gave up the chance to remain in Europe to take charge of Flamengo.

Sampaoli on Monday made the revelation during his first press conference since being named Flamengo’s new head coach on Friday.

“This was my Plan A, ahead of any proposal in Europe. I’ve decided to come here and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” the 63-year-old said.

Sampaoli replaces Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, who was sacked last week after less than four months in the role. His first match in charge will be a home Copa Libertadores clash against Chile’s Nublense on Wednesday, a Xinhua report said.

“We don’t have much time so any changes have to be quick and precise,” Sampaoli said.

“I will decide who can play on Wednesday and who cannot,” he added, alluding to the battle between Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa for the central striker’s role.

“They have played well together in the past. Every game is different and sometimes they will be able to play alongside one another and sometimes they won’t.”

Sampaoli, whose 32-year managerial career has included spells in charge of the Chile and Argentina national teams, has been out of work since parting ways with Sevilla in March.

This is his third spell as the manager of a Brazilian club following stints with Santos (2018-2019) and Atletico Mineiro (2020-2021).

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Lena Khan to direct Hasan Minhaj Bollywood Comedy 'Best of the Best'
Next article
‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar announced
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amadeus opens new engineering facility in India, to expand headcount

News

I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness

Sports

England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key

Technology

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India

Sports

Lewandowski hopes for Messi return to Barcelona

Sports

Balbir Singh Sr, Milkha Singh to figure in Punjab textbooks

Technology

Future ChatGPT models to replace many human tasks: Top AI scientist

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

Technology

Mild Covid during pregnancy does not slow brain development in babies: Study

News

'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP

Sports

Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam book semis spots

News

Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids

Sports

IPL 2023: '…thought if I could get my eye in, I could get a score', Suryakumar happy to return to form

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Four-time Olympian Elena Timina, Jorg Bitzigeio spearhead strong coaching line-up for Season 4

Health & Lifestyle

UP logs 402 fresh Covid cases

News

Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra collaborate over 'Mere Sang'

News

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US