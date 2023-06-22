scorecardresearch
Football: Juventus sign striker Milik on permanent deal till June 2026

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw (Poland), June 22 (IANS) Juventus completed the signing of Olympique Marseille forward Arkadiusz Milik, the Italian club has announced.

The 29-year-old had spent the previous season on loan with the Bianconeri, scoring nine goals in 39 games.

On Wednesday evening, Juventus announced that Milik will continue playing for Massimiliano Allegri’s side on a permanent basis, reports news agency Xinhua.

“Juventus FC announces that it has exercised the option for the outright acquisition of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik, from Olympique de Marseille, for a fee of 6.3 million euros (6.9 million U.S. dollars), payable in three financial years starting from July 2023,” read the club’s statement.

“The consideration may increase up to additional 1.1 million euros (1.2 million dollars) on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract,” the club added.

Milik’s contract with Juventus runs until June 2026.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
