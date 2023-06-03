scorecardresearch
Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Forwards Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu will leave Hyderabad FC, the club announced on Saturday.

“From crucial goals to corner flag salutes! Thank you for all the memories… Halicharan Narzary and @danurohit24. Here’s wishing the two of you the very best in your new adventures… ,” the Hyderabad FC said in a tweet/

The 29-year-old Narzary was part of Hyderabad FC’s ISL winning team in 2021-22 and scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Kerala Blasters FC in the final.

He scored eight goals for the club in 44 appearances and was always a tireless worker on the pitch all throughout his three seasons with the club.

Danu also spent three campaigns with Hyderabad FC and gained prominence as one of the key members of the team. After making just five appearances in his debut season with the club, Danu played 17 and 13 games respectively for the Yellow and Blacks scoring two goals in the process.

–IANS

ak/

