scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Franck Kessie leaves FC Barcelona to join Al-Ahli

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, Aug 10 (IANS) Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Franck Kessie has departed FC Barcelona to join the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ahli, for a transfer fee of 12.5 million euros.

The 26-year-old exits Barcelona just one season after his free transfer from AC Milan. During his stint with the club, Kessie netted three goals in 43 appearances, although he only started in 16 of those matches, Xinhua reported.

“FC Barcelona and Al-Ahli SC have agreed on a 12.5-million-euro transfer for the player Franck Kessie,” the official statement read.

Further, FC Barcelona’s website expressed gratitude, noting: “FC Barcelona want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Franck for his commitment and dedication and to wish him all the best and every success in the future.”

Kessie bid adieu to his Barca teammates on Tuesday, subsequently underwent a medical in Paris, and then jetted off to Jeddah to integrate with his new team. He has inked a three-season deal with Al-Ahli.

This latest move dwindles Barca’s first-team roster to merely 12 players. This number might soon dip to 11 if Ousmane Dembele’s speculated transfer to Paris Saint-Germain materializes.

Barcelona faces fiscal challenges in integrating new signees Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan into the squad, along with players like Alexander Balde who secured fresh contracts this summer. If Barca can’t navigate La Liga’s intricate financial fair-play regulations, the remaining roster for Sunday’s season opener against Getafe may predominantly feature players from the B-team.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally

News

Rashmika on 'Animal': 'It's very different, something I'd have never imagined myself doing'

Review

Movie Review | Jailer | A Rajinikanth entertainer

Technology

India's e-commerce industry witness 26% order volume growth in FY23: Report

Sports

Umran Malik is very young and has lot of years ahead of him, says Brian Lara

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ro Lain De Song Lyrics starring  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

14-year-old rapper Lil Tay dies along with elder brother Jason Tian

Technology

Metaverse could reach up to $900 bn by 2030: Report

Technology

Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU

News

Yami Gautam on 'OMG 2': 'It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic'

Technology

Researchers find microplastics in human heart tissues before, after surgical procedures

News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'

News

Vikrant Massey gives a 'restart' after being '12th Fail' in film's teaser

Sports

Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England

Sports

Boca Juniors reach Copa Libertadores last eight with win over Nacional

News

Priya Bhavani, Malvika cast as heroines in Kannada movie 'Bhimaa'

News

Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment

Health & Lifestyle

32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US