Gambhir, Yuvraj to play for New Jersey Legends in US Masters T10 League

By Agency News Desk

Raleigh, North Carolina, July 12 (IANS) The T Ten Global Sports conducted the US Masters T10 League Player Draft in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Player Draft witnessed all six teams – Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Legends, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers – construct explosive line-ups for the tournament, set to be held later this year.

The New Jersey Legends will have three 2011 World Cup-winning players Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan enthralling the crowd along with Liam Plunkett, Albie Morkel, Naman Ojha, Jesse Ryder, Chris Barnwell, Stuart Binny, RP Singh, Bipul Sharma, Craig Mcmillan, Tim Ambrose, Rajesh Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Mithun and Monty Panesar.

Swashbuckling batters Robin Uthappa and David Hussey will lead the charge for Atlanta Fire along with Lendl Simmons, Muhammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Farhad Raza, Hammad Azam, Chaturanga De Silva, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Junaid Siddique, Grant Elliot, Amila Aponso, Hamilton Masakada and S Sreesanth.

Former Indian international stars Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif will take centre stage for California Knights along with Aaron Finch, Peter Siddle, Jacques Kallis, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Laughlin, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Devendra Bishoo, Jesal Karia and Sudeep Tyagi.

The Morrisville Unity will receive the services of the hard-hitting Chris Gayle and Indian legend Harbhajan Singh alongside Kevin O’Brien, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, Rahul Sharma, Calvin Savage, Parvinder Awana, Andries Gous, Najaf Shah, Angelo Perera, Dane Piedt, Vikas Tokas, Dilshan Munaweera, Nuwan Kulasekara and Makhaya Ntini.

Former Pakistan stars Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq will lead the charge for New York Warriors with Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, TM Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Murali Vijay, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera and Dhammika Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Texas Chargers have brought together Ben Dunk, Mohammed Hafeez, Ross Taylor, Isuru Udana, Thissara Perera, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul, Upul Tharanga, Praghyan Ojha, Jeevan Mendis, Siddharth Trivedi, Phil Mustard, Noor Ali Zadran, Praveen Kumar and Paul Adams for the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League.

Speaking about the US Masters T10 League Player Draft, Shaji-Ul- Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said, “It’s fantastic to see that all six teams have constructed well-balanced sides for the first season of the US Masters T10 League. With several former international stars in all line-ups, the competition will certainly be a treat to watch for all cricket fans around the world.”

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner – said, “We have taken our first big step towards organizing the US Masters T10 League. The tournament is surely going to be a cracker with so many former international superstars in each of the teams. We are eagerly looking forward to many closely contested matches in the competition.”

The first season of the US Masters T10 League will be held from August 18-27, 2023.

–IANS

cs

Entertainment Today

