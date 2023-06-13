scorecardresearch
Ganguly advises India to play fearless cricket to end ICC title drought

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has advised the Indian team to play fearless cricket in order to end the long title drought at International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Fans had high hopes from India at the World Test Championship final, but they suffered a crushing defeat against Australia at The Oval.

With another loss, India’s prolonged hunt for their first ICC title since 2013 continues. After the Champions Trophy win in 2023, India have featured in four semifinals and four finals of major ICC events but haven’t been able to cross the final hurdle.

“In the last 10 years, they played four finals. It’s not that they’ve been absolutely poor. They have just not won the big finals, hopefully that will happen. As someone who has seen Indian cricket closely. My only advice is to play without fear when you get to these big moments. Sometimes you have to take the hard decisions,” Ganguly told India Today.

Asked if the Indian team struggles due to tentativeness in big knockout matches, Ganguly said that Rohit Sharm and Rahul Dravid needs

“Maybe at times there is a bit of a different thought but that’s what I feel watching from outside and I say that with respect that just go and play,” the former India skipper said.

“The T20 World Cup semi-final also against England in Adelaide… They should have hit it and that’s the mindset Rahul and Rohit need to get we have a World Cup in six months. I feel this is a very strong team but the execution has to be fearless,” he added.

India will host the 2023 World Cup in October and November and it will be a huge opportunity for India to end the ICC title drought.

