Giroud's header sends Milan past Juve and into Champions League

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 29 (IANS) Seasoned veteran Olivier Giroud reaffirmed his crucial role as his decisive header guided AC Milan to a 1-0 victory over Juventus, securing a Champions League spot for the Rossoneri for the upcoming season.

This game was a head-to-head battle for the coveted Champions League place. Milan only required one point to lock in their position, while Juventus, grappling with a 10-point deduction, was desperate for a win to maintain their shot at a top-four finish, reports Xinhua.

The match’s lone goal came in the 40th minute when Davide Calabria whipped in a cross from the right. Giroud rose above Federico Gatti, landing a towering header beyond the reach of an overstretched Wojciech Szczesny.

With one round remaining, AC Milan, along with Napoli, Lazio, and Inter Milan, will participate in the next season’s Champions League. Roma, however, could still join them should they triumph over Sevilla in the forthcoming Europa League final.

In other matches, Napoli squandered a 2-0 lead and settled for a 2-2 draw with Bologna. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen scored a brace, boosting his season tally to 25 goals, four more than the second-placed Lautaro Martinez.

Also on Sunday, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s decisive goal propelled Lazio to a 3-2 victory over Cremonese. Lecce ensured safety with a 1-0 away win against Monza, while Hellas Verona and Empoli drew 1-1.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
