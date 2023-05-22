scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golf: Aditi rises to 15th, Diksha at 38th in Aramco Team Series in Florida

By Agency News Desk

West Palm Beach (USA), May 22 (IANS) India’s Aditi Ashok shot 3-under 69 on the final day and climbed up to a creditable T-15 at the Aramco Team Series golf tournament in Florida, USA. Aditi, who was T-39 after two rounds, went up the leaderboard smartly.

The Indian golfer, who has been having a fine season, stays on top of the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Ladies European Tour rankings, having played just four events, of which she won one, was second in another and third in yet another.

India’s other two women stars, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall, carded 74 each and ended in tied for 38th position.

As Diksha is slowly finding her feet this season with a third straight cut, Amandeep Drall was making her second cut. Vani Kapoor missed the cut this week.

Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova produced a round of 74 (+2) to finish in second place in Florida on one-under-par.

Germany’s Olivia Cowan, winner of the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2022, produced the joint-best round of the day with a 68 (-4) to finish in a share of third place on even-par alongside world No.3 Lydia Ko.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda won the individual title as she began the final round one off the lead but started with two bogeys in her opening three holes at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. She soon rolled in three birdies on six, seven and nine to be in control at the midway mark of her day.

Another dropped shot on 10 was soon compensated by a birdie on 13, but then Ciganda found the water on 16 and made a double bogey.

But the 32-year-old held her nerve and made two pars on her last two holes to finish on two-under-par, which was enough for her to clinch her seventh LET title. It was a great win for Ciganda in a field that also had Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Alison Lee.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, Aditi Ashok still leads and now has 1,260 points at the top of the standings. Sweden’s Linn Grant sits second with 1,005.33 points having increased her total with Spain’s Ana Peláez Trivino in third with 887.33 points.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023
Next article
Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Mother's poor health is making pregnancy riskier, not age: Study

Technology

Why it makes sense for Tatas to make high-end iPhones as Apple eyes India

Sports

European Rally Championship: Team MRF Tyres takes victory in Rally Poland

Technology

Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of clueless users

News

Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening 'The Kerala Story'

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Tere Vaaste Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

News

Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

News

Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Technology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US