scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event

By Agency News Desk
Golf: Lucas Glover wins back-to-back titles
Lucas Glover

Memphis (USA) Aug 14 (IANS) American Lucas Glover (69) triumphed for the second straight week after prevailing in a playoff in the FedEx St. Jude Championship against Patrick Cantlay (64) at TPC Southwind. Both players finished up on 15-under 265, one ahead of Rory McIlroy (65) and Tommy Fleetwood (68).

Glover, who won at last week’s Wyndham Championship, earned his sixth PGA TOUR title with a par in the first extra hole after Cantlay made bogey, and moved up to fourth place in the FedExCup standings.

Five Asians made it to the second Playoff event — Hideki Matsuyama played his last three holes in 3-under to squeeze in, Korea’s Sungjae Im was the top Asian as he finished tied sixth after a bogey-free 68. He rose from 32nd to 28th on the FedExCup standings. It was the 25-year-old’s eighth top-10 of the season and puts him in the hunt to qualify for the TOUR Championship, restricted to the Top-30 players, for a fifth straight year.

Si Woo Kim, winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, finished tied 16th after a 68 and moved one rung up to 17th place in the FedExCup race while Tom Kim settled for tied 24th after a closing 72, dropping four positions to 18th place. The fourth Korean in the Playoffs, Byeong Hun An, settled for a share of the 37th position in Memphis and enters the penultimate Playoffs event in 38th position as he looks to qualify for the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.

A fifth Asian in the second of the three Play-off events is Hideki Matsuyama, bidding to qualify for the Tour Championships for a 10th time. He carded 65 to finish T-16 and rose to 47th and inside 50, which is the criteria for the next event.

Glover made three big putts just to stay in the game and then hit the most important shot to beat Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole for his second straight victory.

The 43-year-old Glover was No.112 in the FedExCup two weeks ago and preparing for an early end to his season. Now he’s assured the TOUR Championship at East Lake and perhaps the Ryder Cup.

Glover made a 20-foot par putt, a 30-foot bogey putt and a 12-foot par putt over the final six holes to close with a 1-under 69 and force a playoff with Cantlay, who surged into contention with a 64.

The playoff effectively ended with one shot. Cantlay hit a 3-wood that was about a foot from being perfect, but it rolled down the bank and into the water. Glover found the fairway and two-putted for par. Cantlay took a penalty drop and his 20-foot par putt just slid by the right edge.

Glover becomes only the third player in his 40s to win back-to-back weeks on the PGA TOUR over the last 25 years, joining Kenny Perry (2003) and Vijay Singh, who did it three times.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WHO, Ayush Ministry to host global summit on traditional medicine
Next article
'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra

Health & Lifestyle

WHO, Ayush Ministry to host global summit on traditional medicine

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’

Sports

'If Pakistan can play in India, why can't we,' asks Hockey India's secretary general after Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1

News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

News

Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

Technology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

Technology

CoinDesk to slash workforce ahead of potential sale: Report

News

'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

Health & Lifestyle

Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

Sports

Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj picked for South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US