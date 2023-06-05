scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golf: McKibbin wins maiden DP World Tour title with two-stroke win at European Open

By Agency News Desk

Hamburg (Germany), June 5 (IANS) Tom McKibbin held his nerve in Hamburg as he claimed his first DP World Tour title with a two-stroke victory at the Porsche European Open.

The Northern Irishman, just 20 years of age, produced a display of maturity beyond his years as he battled home favourites, Max Kieffer and Marcel Siem, for the title at Green Eagle Golf Courses as they were bidding to end a 15-year wait for the next German winner on home soil.

India’s lone entrant Manu Gandas had missed the halfway cut.

The trio shared the lead at one stage on the back nine, but McKibbin, who made the turn three under par, recovered from dropped shots on the 11th and 13th holes with a birdie on the 15th to move clear on eight under par.

Kieffer narrowly missed an eagle putt on the 18th which would have taken him to eight under, settling for a seven under par total. Siem joined him on that number with a birdie of his own on the 72nd hole, as did Frenchman Julien Guerrier who also shared second place.

McKibbin, who earned his card for 2023 after graduating from the European Challenge Tour, hit his drive on the 18th just right of the fairway, but then hit a nerveless five iron into the heart of the green, two-putting for birdie, a three-under round of 70 and a nine under par total.

He joins Holywood Golf Club Coursemate Rory McIlroy as a winner on the 2023 Race to Dubai after the four-time Major Champion’s triumph at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Tournament title sponsor Porsche donated €120,000 to charities supporting Ukrainian aid projects in Hamburg as part of their Birdies for Charity initiative. In keeping with the sports car manufacturer’s 75th anniversary, €75 was donated for every birdie recorded across the four rounds.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Will see how we can incorporate inputs from conversations with Pujara, says Dravid
Next article
Rowllin Borges back in the national camp, aiming for a place in Asian Cup next year
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rowllin Borges back in the national camp, aiming for a place in Asian Cup next year

Sports

WTC Final: Will see how we can incorporate inputs from conversations with Pujara, says Dravid

Sports

WTC Final: Don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win the ICC trophy, says Rahul Dravid

Health & Lifestyle

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi 'stable', shifted out of ICU

Sports

Batting at No 7 is a thankless job, keep practising same skill set repeatedly: Dhruv Jurel recalls Dhoni's advice

Sports

If we play good cricket, we can win: Rahul Dravid (Ld)

Technology

Linda Yaccarino takes over as Twitter CEO while ad sales plunges 59%

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Dhanush Srikanth wins India's third gold medal at Suhl

Technology

50% chance that AI will wipe out humanity: American physicist

Sports

Global Chess League unveils six Indians-owned franchises for inaugural edition

Sports

Jack Leach's absence due to injury leaves big shoes to fill for England in the Ashes: Steve Smith

News

Tulsi Kumar's 'Bolo Na' is a travel song with elements of folk music

Technology

Spotify lays off 200 employees in podcast division

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat announce torch run, national send-off ceremony for athletes in New Delhi on June 8

Sports

Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next in line: Atherton

Health & Lifestyle

New lung cancer pill cuts risk of death by half

News

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik under cyberattack

News

Big B to Kamal Haasan, the stars Sulochana played on-screen mom to

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US