Golf: Top stars to battle for Rs 1 crore prize purse in Ahmedabad Open

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, April 18 (IANS) Top stars of the country like Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane and Viraj Madappa along with some American, Japanese, Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi golfers will be among the top contenders in the inaugural Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship to be held at the pristine Glade One Golf Resort & Club in Ahmedabad from April 19-22.

The event, jointly organised by the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Golf Resort & Club, carries a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore.

The event will have a unique format with the first two rounds comprising nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The field features 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

The tournament is set to feature some other top Indian professionals such as Aman Raj, Veer Ahlawat, Viraj Madappa, Om Prakash Chouhan, Honey Baisoya, Sachin Baisoya, Gaurav Pratap Singh and Karan Pratap Singh.

The foreign players in the field are Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Varun Chopra, Tejas Sinha, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind. The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa and Swayam Ambalia. The third amateur in the field is Noida-based 15-year-old Aarav Shah of Australia.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank Glade One for partnering with us in staging the inaugural Ahmedabad Open presented by Glade One. A fascinating week of golf lies in prospect at the magnificent Glade One Golf Resort & Club with a handsome prize purse and unique format raising excitement levels and at the same time the professionals looking to make an impact before the PGTI heads into its mid-season break.”

–IANS

bsk

