scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Govt clears proposals by Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia for foreign training; requests them for new date of travel

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has cleared proposals by wrestlers Bajrang Punir and Deepak Punia for foreign training stints but has asked them to suggest new dates.

The proposals were initially cleared subject to them providing a fitness certificate before going abroad.

The two wrestlers have fulfilled the criteria set by the wrestling sub-committee of the MOC has cleared them but as the original dates for travel abroad can not be followed, they have been asked to submit new dates for the trip.

The proposals by Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Deepak were discussed by the MOC’s wrestling sub-committee and given in-principal approval to both proposals.

Bajrang’s proposal to train in Kyrgyzstan from August 21 to September 28 (39 days) along with a coach, strength & conditioning expert, physiotherapist and sparring partner was put up for discussion on August 18. The proposal by fellow Olympian Deepak Punia for a training camp in Russia from August 23 to September 28 (35 days) along with his Coach & Physiotherapist was also discussed on the occasion.

The committee gave in-principal approval to both Bajrang and Deepak’s proposals subject to them providing a fitness certificate before going abroad along with a justifiable reason for not participating in Senior World Championship Trials.

Following this, Bajrang vide email on August 19 gave his reasons for not participating in World Championships trials. Additionally, a medical fitness assessment was conducted by SAI on August 21 at NCOE Sonepat wherein he has been declared fit to play/train in competitive sports.

Meanwhile, Deepak submitted his response and medical certificate on August 22.

As the two have submitted the requisite documents, SAI has now requested the athletes to provide the dates for their travel. The tickets for the same will be booked on the first available flight as soon as their response is received.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gadar 2: Time for redemption of Hindi cinema through commons through the tools of commonality
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Gadar 2: Time for redemption of Hindi cinema through commons through the tools of commonality

News

Dheeraj Dhoopar interacts with locals in Varanasi, gets lingo right for 'Tatlubaaz'

Sports

AIFF's League Committee introduces youth quota for I-League, increases squad strength to 35

Technology

Meta introduces multilingual speech translation model for 100 languages

Technology

Instagram begins to roll out web version of Threads amid usage fall

Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Thangaraja shares lead with rookies Saptak Talwar, Aryan Roopa Anand on day one

Sports

Football: Mumbai City to play their AFC Champions League ‘home’ games in Pune

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team finishes second after losing to Germany

Technology

AI scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win

News

AP Dhillon reveals he didn't like track 'Excuses'

Sports

Make live coverage of selection meetings available for all, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary tells BCCI

News

OTT series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to star Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra

Sports

You are carrying hopes and dreams of the nation, AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor tells chess wiz Praggnanandhaa

News

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Mega 157’ announced

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Adarsh misses quota for Paris by the narrowest of margins

News

Remo D'Souza gets emotional on set of 'Hip Hop India'

Technology

Instagram introduces more transparency measures for European users

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US