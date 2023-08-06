scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

GPBL Season 2: Bangalore shuttler Mithun Manjunath emerges as the top buy in Players' auction

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) Bengaluru shuttler Mithun Manjunath, who stunned former World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore a few days back at the Australian Open, emerged as the top buy in the players’ auction for the Season 2 of Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) held here.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Chennai Superstarz for a staggering 14.5 lakh after a bidding war with Bengaluru Tigers in the auction conducted late on Saturday evening. Mithun whose had a base price of Rs 8 lakh was in the icon category.

The much-anticipated season 2 of GPBL will be held from August 27 to September 9 in Bengaluru.

As many as 15 international players were drafted after the teams were given the option of choosing not more than two international players.

Shin Baek Cheol was the second-highest buy with Bengaluru Tigers acquiring the Republic of Korea shuttler for an impressive 14 lakh. India’s BWF World Championships bronze medal winner Sai Praneeth was bought by Northeast Rhinos for Rs 10 lakh. The fifth highest buy was Polina Buhrova of Ukraine, who was drafted by Mumbai Wolves for Rs 9 lakh.

The draft saw 80 talented players selected out of a roster of 150 to represent eight franchises in the upcoming season. A total of over 500 players had registered for the auction.

Each of the eight teams — Bengaluru Tigers, Hyderabad Hounds, Chennai Superstarz, Gujarat Lions, Kerala Tuskers, Mumbai Wolves, Pune Panthers, and Northeast Rhinos — has a player purse of Rs 35 lakh to craft their dream teams. Each team consists of an icon player, a minimum of two Tier-1 players, a minimum of two Tier-2 players and a minimum of two women players with an option to choose not more than two international players.

“We adopted a ‘maximum of two international players per team’ rule because we wanted to give more Indian players to be a part of GPBL,” said Prashanth Reddy, Commissioner, GPBL.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the player draft. The enthusiasm displayed by the teams and fans alike showcases badminton’s immense popularity and growth as a sport. We look forward to witnessing incredible matches and fierce competition among the league’s top talents,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Sunday.

GPBL became the first league in the country to guarantee a minimum pay for the players included in the final auction roster, benefitting 70-odd players who missed out on getting picked by any of the teams.

“Considering the talent, the teams have strategically formed their quads. All the teams have a balanced side, however considering the explosive format that we have adopted for the League, any team can win on a given day,” opined Arvind Bhat, League Director.

–IANS

bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Punjab FC announce squad ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Next article
Lanka Premier League will help me prepare for Asia Cup, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Lanka Premier League will help me prepare for Asia Cup, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Punjab FC announce squad ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

News

Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'

News

Metallica forced to pay over $300k in damages as fans damage venue property

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev evicted in final week

News

Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

News

Telugu action-spy-thriller 'Devil- The British Secret Agent' to release on Nov 24

News

Akshay gives funny spin to 'Kya hua tera wada' with pals on Friendship Day

News

Prem Parrijaa on 'Commando' character: He hits to kill, not just to hit for sake of it

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out animated avatar feature on iOS beta

Technology

Spyware maker LetMeSpy ceases operations as hacker wipes server data

Sports

Golf: Vedika Bhansali leaps into T-4 at US Kids World Champs, four Indians finish in Top-6

Technology

Leaked footage reveals Tesla Cybertrucks with open frunks inside Gigafactory Texas

News

Mahesh Babu to ring in his 48th birthday with family in Scotland

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Ayush Adhikari

News

Former ‘The Kinks’ keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75

Sports

Australian Open: HS Prannoy loses to Weng Hong Yang in thrilling final

News

Sharon Farrell, star of 'Marlowe', 'It's Alive', passes away at 82

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US