Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, July 10 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming edition of the DP World ILT20, defending champions, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced the players whom they will be retaining from the inaugural edition.

The Gulf Giants, who had put on an incredible and magical performance, brought home the trophy in a grand way at the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20. A total of 11 players, from the first season, have been retained for the upcoming edition of the DP World ILT20.

The Giants have retained their Captain James Vince, among other well-known names. Batting aces Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer, both of whom gave a power-packed performance in the first edition have been retained. The Giants’ most prolific bowler Chris Jordan, who took 20 wickets in 10 games, will also be a part of the team and will turn out for the defending champions in the second edition of the ILT20.

“As the head coach of the Gulf Giants team, I am immensely proud of our triumph at the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in 2023. Our journey to the finals was a testament to the unwavering belief and collective effort of every individual, both on and off the field. The team spirit displayed was truly remarkable, and it ultimately led us to lift the trophy,” said Andy Flower, Head Coach of, Gulf Giants team.

Flower further said, “Looking ahead to the second edition of ILT20, we have decided to retain 11 players, while keeping our backend team intact. We firmly believe in the power of continuity and stability, allowing our players to build upon their previous success. However, we also recognize the need for evolution and improvement.”

Flower believes that healthy competition is what will drive the team to perform their best, even under tough circumstances. “To maintain our winning mentality, we will carefully evaluate the performance and fitness of the retained players, ensuring they are still the best fit for our team. Simultaneously, we will actively scout for new talent, seeking individuals who can bring fresh skills and perspectives to the squad. This healthy competition will drive the retained players to continually raise their game,” added Flower.

“Furthermore, we will meticulously analyse our strategies, tactics, and game plans from the previous season. By identifying areas for improvement and understanding the strengths and weaknesses of both our team and our opponents, we will stay ahead of the competition. In the upcoming edition, our goal remains the same – to uphold the remarkable team spirit that propelled us to victory, together, we will strive for another triumphant campaign. Let’s make our mark on the international stage once more!”

Retained players: James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rehan Ahmed, Gerhard Erasmus

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
