Hangzhou ready to stage Asian Games, upgrade public fitness, announce officials

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, April 27 (IANS) Preparations for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou are going smoothly, said Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary general of the 2023 Asian Games organising committee, at a press briefing here on Thursday.

“As all competition and training venues were opened to the public, nearly 10 million visits have been paid there,” Chen added.

“Hangzhou is getting ready for the upcoming Games, and people are enjoying exercising in world-class venues,” Chen noted.

A three-day chefs de mission seminar opened in Hangzhou on Tuesday, with 45 delegation chiefs of National Olympic Committees in Asia assembling to learn the latest updates on the 2023 Asian Games preparations.

“The seminar was constructive,” Chen said. “We exchanged opinions, delivered fruitful outcomes, and expressed confidence to embrace a successful Asian Games.”

According to the organising committee, Hangzhou will further the efforts to enable participants from all over the Continent to experience the traditional culture of the city and the country and help local people benefit from the Games.

IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
