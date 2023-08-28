scorecardresearch
Haryana CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on gold win

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated international athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold in javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha at the ongoing monsoon session here, the Chief Minister praised Neeraj Chopra for again bringing laurels to both the state and the nation.

He said Neeraj Chopra’s historic victory marks him as the first athlete in India to secure a gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Khattar also greeted Chopra’s family, coaches and all sports lovers.

He hoped Chopra’s continued efforts would lead to more triumph on the global stage.

The Chief Minister affirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to fostering sports and nurturing sporting talents and reassured the state would continue to persist in its efforts to promote sports, ensuring a platform for athletes to shine and succeed.

Agency News Desk
