scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hashim Amla quits all forms of cricket to concentrate on coaching career

By News Bureau

London, Jan 19 (IANS) South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who has joined MI Cape Town as a batting coach for SA20, has announced his retirement as player from all forms of cricket.

The 39-year-old South African batting legend has informed Surrey Country Club that he will not play for them in the County Championship 2023. Amla had played a key role in helping Surrey win the Championship in 2022, the last season of his contract with the county club.

In his two-decade-long career, Amla has scored 34,104 runs across all formats — 9,282 of them in 124 Tests, the second highest for his country behind Jacques Kallis for his country. This included 28 hundreds and a best of 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012, which was also South Africa’s first triple-century in Tests.

Amla was also quite successful in white-ball cricket, scoring 8113 runs including 27 hundreds in 181 ODIs, and 1,277 runs in 44 T20Is.

A few months back he embarked on a coaching career, joining MI Cape Town as a batting coach in the ongoing SA20.

Amla quit international cricket after South Africa’s campaign ended in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He had bowed out of Test cricket earlier in the same year after a match against Sri Lanka at Gqeberha in February ending a two-decade career that stretched from 200 4o 2019.

On Wednesday he officially informed Surrey that he would not return to help them defend the title they won in 2022. He rejoined Surrey in 2019, having also represented the county as an overseas player in 2013 and 2014. He had earlier had stints with Derbyshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Essex. He also represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and Kwa-Zulu Natal, Dolphins and Cape Cobras in South Africa’s domestic competitions.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
US experimental HIV vaccine regimen safe but ineffective: Study
Next article
Amazon begins new round of job cuts, lays off over 18,000 people
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amazon begins new round of job cuts, lays off over 18,000 people

Technology

US experimental HIV vaccine regimen safe but ineffective: Study

Technology

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw unveils Siddhartha Mukherjee's latest book 'The Song of The Cell' in B'luru

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa urges fans in UAE to cheer for Dubai Capitals in stadiums

Sports

ILT20: Hasaranga's 3/18, Hales' fifty lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over ADKR

Sports

1st ODI: Double century one of those things, like what dreams are made of, says Shubman Gill

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Amandeep shares lead with Pranavi on Day 1

Sports

Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender

Sports

Sports Ministry gives wrestling body 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge

Sports

1st ODI: Gill smashes 208 as India survive Bracewell scare to win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead (ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India's 83-run victory over Scotland

Sports

1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

Sports

Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Magala, Jansen return

Sports

India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)

Technology

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

News

Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

News

'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US